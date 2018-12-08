CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Package thief in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - ‘Tis the season for package thieves making out like bandits in Louisiana neighborhoods. One recent victim in Prairieville is fighting back.
“People think that they have a right to go and take things that you work hard for to purchase,” said Amber Gorham who lives in the Keystone of Galvez neighborhood.
Gorham had an Amazon package delivered at 9:23 a.m. Friday, only to have it swiped from her front door 30 minutes later.
First she got mad, then Gorham shared the video captured by her doorbell camera. The thief takes only two seconds to grab the package and run off. He or she is wearing a blue, striped shirt, short dreadlocks and a pink bandana.
Gorham filed a report with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the responding deputy told her she’s not the only one.
“He said that it's been happening all across Ascension Parish,” Gorham explained. “They've had 30 incidences in our neighborhood alone of packages that were stolen.”
Gorham is doing her own detective work on her neighborhood’s Facebook group and sharing the video everywhere she can.
“Look out for your neighbors, look out for your loved ones, and if you're expecting a package, don't let it sit there all day, especially if it's something valuable,” she said.
The Zachary Police Department is looking for its own package thief, asking the public for assistance.
There is another option for Amazon users in the Baton Rouge area. Customers can have their packages delivered to an Amazon Locker located inside Whole Foods on Corporate Boulevard.
