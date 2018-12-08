Behemoth bovine has beef with Australia’s giant steer Knickers

ATTALA COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The size of a steer Down Under is making people around the world say Holy Cow, but an Attala County farmer thinks he can double what Australia has to offer.
You've got to see the giant steers to believe it.
Otis is estimated to be 6'7" while Milo comes in about 6'4".
The two steers were headed for slaughter when a cattleman brought them to his pasture. Bubba Pinkard believes Knickers in Austrailia has nothing on them.
“I believe I’ve got Knickers beat with this old boy right here,” said Pinkard while sitting atop Otis, the gentler of the behemoth bovine.
He and his wife Suzanne call the two enormous steers their boys.
Last September, Otis and Milo made BS Farms their home and it takes a lot to take care of these giants.
Otis weighs approximately 3,200 pounds. Pinkard puts his age around six-years-old because of his teeth wear.
Milo comes in around 2,700 pounds and is believed to be slightly younger than Otis.
Both eat 100 pounds of range cubes a day in addition to hay.
“I saw that Knickers, they had him in a pen with a bunch of what I call yearlings,” said Pinkard. “They were young cows, young calves and if I put this one against a young calf, he’s gonna look huge.”
And indeed they are, towering over the horses, donkeys, goats and other animals like the duck, chicken and dogs who roam the pasture.
“You have to be careful around them because they’re so strong that they do not know their own strength and they will hurt you especially with their horns," said Pinkard. "They’ve stabbed me several times with their horns.”
Joy Reynolds, of Rocking R Rescue, found the steers at an exotic auction and couldn’t let them die.
She first saw the two in March of 2017 and wanted to get them.
Six months later, they were up for auction again and she knew their end was near.
In just days the animal rescuer, friends and donors raised $4,000 to purchase them.
“I’m so glad they got to stay close so we could still enjoy them and see them and just thankful for Bubba agreeing to take them because that’s the hardest part always,” said Reynolds. “We can often save a lot of animals, but it’s often hard to find a home for these big boys. It was definitely hard.”
After attending to his cows, Pinkard spends much of his time brushing and playing with Otis and Milo.
He said he often falls asleep in the barn resting on the gentle giants.
The Pinkards are in touch with Guinness World Records to try to determine if Otis can make the record books.
