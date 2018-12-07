Your Turn: Cheryl Young Bananno

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson is making it a very merry Christmas for hundreds of people.
Spending almost $100,000, Benson paid for more than 400 layaway orders at Walmart.
This week’s Your Turn goes to Cheryl Young Bananno
“What a nice thing to do! Merry Christmas Mrs. Benson!” she wrote.
In today’s times we know how hard it is to make ends meet, especially at the holidays. This year, all of us here at WAFB hope you have a holiday season filled with joy and laughter.
Visit us on Facebook and share your comments—we would love to hear them!
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.