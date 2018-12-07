Woman welcomed home to house rebuilt by volunteers

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - Gladiola Haney’s home was severely damaged by the Baton Rouge floods of 2016.
As waters rose, 65-year-old Haney was rescued by a neighbor on boat, flown out of Baton Rouge to be reunited with family, and stayed in a hotel until the waters subsided.
Despite her home being badly damaged, Haney moved back to her house and lived there for two years until volunteers came to her aid.
In the Spring of 2017, a $100,000 grant from UnitedHealthCare was awared to SBP, a nonprofit, disaster relief organization. That money went to fully restoring Haney’s house. Grant funds from UHC have helped SBP restore homes for 45 families throughout Baton Rouge.
Haney will be welcomed back into her home for the first time since the renovations began on Friday at 10 a.m. WAFB’s Liz Koh will be there to get her story.
More than 2,200 volunteers donated nearly 45,000 hours to rebuild the homes.
