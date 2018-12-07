3 wanted after reported armed robbery on SU campus

By Rachael Thomas | December 6, 2018 at 9:17 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 9:17 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An armed robbery was reported on Southern University’s campus Thursday night, and three suspects are on the loose, school officials say.

A text went out to students around 7:30 p.m. The armed robbery was reported on the third floor of Building 300. The three suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1

  • Black male
  • About 6′ tall
  • Dark complexion
  • All black clothing, gray gloves
  • Dreads

Suspect 2

  • Black male
  • Black hoodie, light blue jeans

Suspect 3

  • Black female, very skinny
  • Hair in a bun
  • Gray top, black pants

Students are advised to remain indoors until the all clear is given. Anyone with information should notify SU Police at 225-771-2770.

