3 wanted after reported armed robbery on SU campus

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An armed robbery was reported on Southern University’s campus Thursday night, and three suspects are on the loose, school officials say.
A text went out to students around 7:30 p.m. The armed robbery was reported on the third floor of Building 300. The three suspects are described as follows:
Suspect 1
- Black male
- About 6′ tall
- Dark complexion
- All black clothing, gray gloves
- Dreads
Suspect 2
- Black male
- Black hoodie, light blue jeans
Suspect 3
- Black female, very skinny
- Hair in a bun
- Gray top, black pants
Students are advised to remain indoors until the all clear is given. Anyone with information should notify SU Police at 225-771-2770.
