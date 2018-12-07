U.S. Coast Guard honors 50th anniversary of White Adler sinking

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - December 7 is Pearl Harbor Day but today the U.S. Coast Guard honored servicemen who died in another maritime tragedy that is often overlooked.
On December 7, 1968, the New Orleans-based USCG cutter White Alder collided with the Chinese freighter Helena in the Mississippi River near White Castle, LA.
The White Adler sank into the river and 17 of its 20 crew members lost their lives. Two of the bodies were recovered from the wreckage but the remaining 15 crew members are still entombed in the sunken cutter, which remains at the bottom of the Mississippi River.
Active duty Coast Guard members joined surviving family members of the White Adler at the Water Campus to honor their memory.
The ceremony featured remarks from U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Commander, Vice Admiral Scott A. Buschman.
Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, Reserve George M. Williamson read the names of all 17 deceased crew members.
Chief Boastswain’s Mate Richard F. Batista, who was assigned to the White Alder but on shore leave at the time of the collision also attended the memorial service.
Family members of deceased crew members told WAFB-TV they were pleased with the Coast Guard’s memorial of their loved ones.
“Talking to some of the people that were on the ship, not necessarily the survivors, but a person that was on his crew before, talked very highly of my father and that made me feel really good,” said Debra Kinder, of Virginia, and daughter of the ship’s Commanding Officer, Chief Warrant Officer Samuel C. Brown, Jr.
“It’s great that he hasn’t been forgotten, especially on Pearl Harbor Day. Our feelings always was, it was always pushed to the back and it was great to see him being honored and not forgotten about,” said Donald Campisano, of New Orleans, and brother of Seaman Frank P. Campisano, III.
Some family members traveled as far away as Alaska and Washington state to attend the ceremony.
The U.S. Coast Guard Memorial Plaza near the U.S.S. Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge was dedicated on December 7, 2009 to honor the White Alder.
A memorial plaque and flagpole commemorate the wreck in White Castle, LA, on the west bank of the Mississippi River.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.