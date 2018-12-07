Tax notices being returned to LPSO; investigation underway

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a large number of tax notices are being returned to their office stamped as “undeliverable" by the United State Postal Service (USPS).
LPSO officials say most of the notices are from those living south of the interstate towards Port Vincent in the Denham Springs area. The office wants to assure people they are in contact with USPS, who is looking into the matter.
In the meantime, anyone who has not received their tax notice can log on to www.lpso.org and click the “Taxes/Sales/Fines” tab to search for and pay their property taxes. Those with questions should call LPSO at 225-686-2241 during normal business hours.
