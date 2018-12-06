Sheriff: Hammond man beaten, robbed during violent home invasion planned by ‘friend’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people have been arrested after a 65-year-old man was attacked and robbed in his home Nov. 28 in Hammond, according to the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office.
Forty-one-year-old Christina Deangelo of Ponchatoula, 28-year-old Jonathon Michael Easley of Robert, and 22 –year-old Brandon Michael Buras of Folsom face a variety of charges, including false imprisonment, aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery and drug charges.
Detectives said the victim was getting ready to go to a casino with Deangelo, a friend he knew only as “Chris,” when two men armed with guns and wearing face masks entered the home demanding money and the location of a safe. Investigators said the men struck the victim him in the face with their guns, then held him down and went through his pockets.
Police said the men burglarized and ransacked the home. Before leaving, they beat the victim one last time and threatened him by telling him to leave his home and stay away until the afternoon of the next day.
The victim said Deangelo disappeared a short time after the masked men fled. Fearing for his life, the victim left his home went into hiding until the next morning.
“I’m really surprised. It’s really, really super quiet here,” said Lindsey Watkins, who lives in the area. “Like it’s just mostly single parents and college students, so nothing really happens out here.”
“That’s just not right. It sounds like they probably knew who he was, and they probably targeted him,” said neighbor Michael Brignac. “That’s just messed up.”
The sheriff’s office said they believe home invasion was set up by Deangelo.
“It’s very, it’s very shocking. It’s not something I expected living here,” said Watkins. “I’ve seen people like fishing at the lake. It’s always been really peaceful.”
FOX 8 spoke with the victim, who said he is improving.
Neighbors said they will now be more aware of their surroundings.
“I feel like I might need to get more security cameras and I probably need to get a better lock,” said Brignac.
