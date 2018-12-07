Saints nominate Mark Ingram for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Walter Payton Man of the Year award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service, as well as excellence on the field. One player who represents those traits for the Saints is running back Mark Ingram. On Thursday he was nominated as the Saints choice for the award.
“Ever since I’ve been here in this locker room, and in this league, you hear about all the great guys who do wonderful things off the field and in the community. Just to be thought of in that way is a blessing. Something I’m very grateful, honored, and humbled to have that title. I’m just thankful and grateful. I never do anything for recognition. I just do it to spread love. Help out people less fortunate. I fell like if people cared about each other more, and loved each other genuinely, and see people do well. This world would be a better place,” said Saints running back Mark Ingram.
The award winner will be announced on Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta.
