Plaquemine ferry resuming normal service hours

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the Plaquemine ferry will resume normal service hours beginning Saturday, Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m.
After a crane on a barge collided with and damaged the Sunshine Bridge on October 12, the bridge was fully closed for the safety of motorists. After the incident, the hours of the Plaquemine ferry operations were expanded to help accommodate detour traffic. With the partial opening of the bridge last weekend, traffic for the ferry has returned to its normal volume. The normal ferry hours are as follows:
- Monday through Friday, the first boat runs from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Monday through Friday, the second boat runs from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday, one boat runs from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
When two ferries are in operation, they are scheduled to depart every 15 minutes. When there is only one, it leaves every 30 minutes (departs Plaquemine at :00 and :30, Sunshine at :15 and :45).
Repair work on the Sunshine Bridge continues and is anticipated to be complete in January 2019.
