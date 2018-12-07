Man accused of groping woman at L’Auberge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man was arrested early Friday morning at L’Auberge Casino Hotel allegedly groping a woman on the dance floor.
On Dec. 7 just before 1 a.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to the casino for a complaint about non-consensual sexual contact. Deputies had initially responded to a fight on the dance floor of a club inside the casino and learned the fight was the result of the accused man, John Zuccaro, 37, touching the victim on her genitals while she was dancing without her permission.
The victim says she was dancing and bending forward slightly at the hips when Zuccaro reportedly stuck his hand up her dress and grabbed her. The victim says she immediately turned around and confronted Zuccaro, who denied touching her. The victim goes on to say she had never seen the man before and does not know him.
Also on the dance floor at the time of the incident was a male coworker of the victim, who says he saw Zuccaro put his hand under the victim’s dress. The coworker also confronted Zuccaro, which is what led to the fight. Deputies reviewed video surveillance at the club and were able to confirm the victim’s account of events.
Zuccaro was placed under arrest and is charged with sexual battery.
