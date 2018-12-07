Law enforcement, NAACP host open dialogue between police, citizens

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Thursday night, the McKinley Alumni Center and the NAACP hosted Chatting with the Cops.
It was an open panel discussion between the community and law enforcement. Officers and deputies got to explain what essentially amounts to police etiquette, what law enforcement is doing during traffic stops and other similar situations. And people in the audience had the chance to ask them some questions too, helping open communication with the community.
“Both sides can be heard. The community will have opportunities to voice concerns about some things they may have been discussing in their living rooms, at their homes, and in their churches and the police can also share with us what are some tips and things that we can do to make sure that we’re safe and to make sure that the community is safer,” said Juanne Porter, interim director of the NAACP.
Some discussion also centered around trauma-related issues and how police can help people coping with gun violence.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.