KY woman seeking organ donation for baby daughter in need of heart
Little Rori Shane needs a new heart.
By Laurel Mallory | December 6, 2018 at 9:01 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 4:44 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 16-month-old girl in Louisville needs a new heart.

Rori was born with a heart defect. Her mother said corrective surgeries failed and now transplant is her only option.

The one-year-old has been on the heart transplant list for more than 200 days. She’s lived in the hospital most of her young life, her mother shared.

Her mother, Jennifer Shane, took to social media for help. She started a Facebook page explaining her daughter’s condition.

Aurora "Rori" Shane, at only 16 months of age, has been through more in her short time than most of us can even dream of. Rori was born with a devastating heart defect, that required surgery at Stanford Medical Center in CA; those corrective surgeries were considered a failure. Rori is best described as a fighter, and has over come adversity and is the happiest little girl you could ever meet. Sadly, since that time, Rori has deteriorated to being in Chronic Heart Failure her only option for a normal life remaining, is a heart transplant. As of today, 12/1/2018, Rori has been on the waiting list for a heart for 200 days and remaining in the hospital for close to 500. Rori has won the heart of so many, now its time to find a heart for her. We love you Rori, fight on! Please share and have a heart for Rori.

Posted by Hope for Rori on Friday, November 30, 2018

Rori is living in Norton Children’s Hospital while the family waits for her name to come up.

Contact information for the family and more information about Rori’s need can be found on the Hope for Rori Facebook page.

