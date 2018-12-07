Houston man facing contractor fraud charges

Moises Hernandez (Source: EBRSO)
By Mykal Vincent | December 7, 2018 at 5:03 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 5:03 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Another homeowner is reportedly out of thousands of dollars ater the 2016 flood.

A Houston man, Moises Hernandez, is accused of making false promises to a homeowner in December of 2016, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Court records show Hernandez lied about having a contractor’s license when he promised to repair the victim’s kitchen.

The homeowner reportedly paid $12,000 for work that was never finished.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with contractor fraud.

