Houston man facing contractor fraud charges

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Another homeowner is reportedly out of thousands of dollars ater the 2016 flood.
A Houston man, Moises Hernandez, is accused of making false promises to a homeowner in December of 2016, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Court records show Hernandez lied about having a contractor’s license when he promised to repair the victim’s kitchen.
The homeowner reportedly paid $12,000 for work that was never finished.
Hernandez was arrested and charged with contractor fraud.
