Floods, mudslides as storm wallops Southern California

A Malibu Public Works crew clears a culvert on that overflowed with mud and debris on Cuthbert Road in an area burned by the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second round of a fall storm is causing flooding on Los Angeles-area roads. Snow has forced the closure of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area between LA and the San Joaquin Valley. Closer to sea level, the system dumped rain that flooded highways and caused nightmare traffic conditions for commuters. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) (AP)