FIRST ALERT MORNING FORECAST: More clouds than sunshine today

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s cloudy and a bit warmer out-the-door on this December Friday.
No local activity, yet, on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but change is right around the corner! In the meantime, expect more clouds than sunshine today, only isolated showers this afternoon and evening – a high in the mid 60°s.
Overnight comes the rain – 70% coverage, a low of 53°. Tomorrow, be prepared for periods of locally heavy rainfall – a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms and a high staying in the upper 50°s.
