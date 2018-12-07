FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch issued through Sat. evening

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
HIGHLIGHTS
Rains will be rolling into the WAFB area from the west before sunrise Saturday, with widespread rain totals of 1” to 3” expected for the day.
DETAILS
We’ve spent Friday under the clouds, but just about everyone will remain dry into the evening. However, rain will start to creep in overnight with rain likely Saturday morning.
The WAFB Storm Team has been alerting you to the arrival of a potent rainmaker on Saturday all week long. Rainfall experts from the NWS Weather Prediction Center (WPC) continue to call for 2” to 3” of rain, with locally higher totals, over the next 24 hours for the WAFB region, prompting the issuance of a flash flood watch through 6 p.m. Saturday for most of the viewing area. In addition, the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the southern half of the WAFB area under a marginal risk for severe storms Saturday.
We expect a few passing showers through the overnight hours, but the real storm energy reaches Baton Rouge around 7 to 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Plan for steady rains through the middle of the day with the rains tapering off over the Capital region by the mid to late afternoon. We could still have a few lingering showers in the area into the evening, but most of the rain should be well to our east before sunset.
Temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s in the morning to midday, but they will start falling through the 50s during the afternoon.
It will be a cloudy, but dry start to Sunday with sunrise temperatures in the low 40s for the Red Stick. And it stays cool throughout the day and breezy too under mostly cloudy skies. Many neighborhoods will not get out of the 40s during the day. The First Alert Forecast then calls for sunshine Monday and Tuesday with increasing clouds for Wednesday. Morning starts will be in the 30s for all three days with a light, brief freeze possible Tuesday morning for the northern half of the WAFB area.
Scattered rains return Thursday and early Friday as our next system rolls across the Lower Mississippi Valley, but that should set us up for a dry weekend (Dec. 15 and 16).
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.