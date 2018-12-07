FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch issued through Sat. evening

It will be a cloudy, but dry start to Sunday with sunrise temperatures in the low 40s for the Red Stick. And it stays cool throughout the day and breezy too under mostly cloudy skies. Many neighborhoods will not get out of the 40s during the day. The First Alert Forecast then calls for sunshine Monday and Tuesday with increasing clouds for Wednesday. Morning starts will be in the 30s for all three days with a light, brief freeze possible Tuesday morning for the northern half of the WAFB area.