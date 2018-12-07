Elementary students participate in FIRST Lego League expo

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Young students got to participate in something new and fun Friday: the FIRST Lego League expo for elementary school students.
Seventeen teams of 4th graders learned about the moon and the various issues humans would encounter if they lived there. Over the last three months, the teams used Legos to create model “solutions," which they showed off Friday.
We’re told the event was about more than just having fun. The students also learned to work as a team and program a robot.
