Election Day is Saturday, here’s what you need to know

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Election Day is Saturday, December 8, and there are some things you need to know before heading to the polls.
The Secretary of State election is the only statewide ballot item. Democrat “Gwen” Collins-Greenup challenges Republican incumbent Kyle Ardoin, who each got roughly 20% of the vote in the November 6 election.
East Baton Rouge Parish voters will decide who will replace Constable Reginald Brown as City Constable. The runoff Saturday is between Republican Gordon “Trey” Bargas and Democrat Terrica Williams.
Also in East Baton Rouge, voters have two taxes on the ballot. The first is a half-cent sales tax that would go toward the parish’s MovEBR plan to improve traffic in Baton Rouge, Baker, Zachary and Central.
The second tax would be a 1.5 mills property tax to fund the Bridge Center, a proposed mental health facility with the intention of reducing the demand on EBR Parish Prison. A similar tax was on the ballot in 2016, but was ultimately shot down.
Polls in Louisiana open at 7 a.m. on Election Day and close at 8 p.m. Voters will need to a government-issued photo ID.
Officials with the Secretary of State’s Office say voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit in order to vote.
For a list of polling locations, sample ballot, and more information visit GeauxVote.com. You can also download the Geaux Vote app.
