Generic drugmaker to sell alternative to EpiPen injectors

This image provided by Sandoz Inc. shows a new epinephrine injector by Sandoz, Inc. Amid persistent shortages of EpiPens and other emergency autoinjectors that treat life-threatening allergic reactions, generic drugmaker Sandoz says that early next year it will launch a slightly cheaper rival in the U.S. Sandoz said Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, that it plans to sell a pair of its generic autoinjectors for $250 without insurance. (Sandoz Inc. via AP)