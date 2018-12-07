CAUGHT: Hammond man accused in fatal Chloe Drive shooting

HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in Hammond.
The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Department has arrested Christopher Orlando Bell Sr., 36, of Hammond, in connection to the shooting. Bell turned himself in to authorities with TPSO Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 11:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5 on Chloe Drive in Hammond. A gunshot wound claimed the life of Treyon Garner, 22, of Hammond.
Deputies say the motive appears to be domestic in nature.
