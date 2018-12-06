Sportsline Player of the Week: Zachary QB Kelion Brown & WR Chandler Whitfield

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Head Coach Dave Brewerton and the Zachary Broncos are gunning for the program’s third state championship in four years. They take on top-seeded West Monroe Saturday night in the Superdome for the Class 5A State Championship.
The Broncos were working indoors at LSU Wednesday afternoon in preparation for a Rebels defense that has played four playoff games so far and hasn’t surrendered a single point. However, the Broncos may have the offensive weapons to not only score against West Monroe, but win.
On their first offensive play of Zachary’s wet and wild 67-57 win over Destrehan, quarterback Keilon Brown hit wide receiver Chandler Whitfield for a long bomb and touchdown.
This week, teammates Brown and Whitfield share our player of the week honors.
Whitfield finishing with 315 all-purpose yards, including a 91-yard kick return just short of the goal line and an 81-yard scoring run. Brown on the other hand, accounting for 308 all-purpose yards - 165 passing and 143 rushing - with a total of four touchdowns. Both guys are hard workers and team players pivotal to the continued success of Zachary football.
“Kkeilon is an all-around quarterback. He can kill you with his arm, he can kill you with his legs. You can’t stop him. And he’s tough. You never see Keilon take a break. He’s always on the run. Even when he’s tired, he just works through it. Me and keilon been playing football since we’ve been eight years old. And we just have that chemistry.,” Whitfield said.
“Chandler has a good game, every game. When he’s a receiver i can just throw it up to him and he can go get it. And punt return, i just know something good will happen every time i get the ball in his hands. His energy. He’s always energetic, uptempo. At school, he’s just a good person to be around. Funny.” Brown said.
This is the second time this season Whitfield has been named a Sportsline Player of the Week.
