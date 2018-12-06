Sports Illustrated gives the Fiesta Bowl top billing

The Knights will be fired up to once again prove they can hang with the big boys in the SEC, and LSU figures to be more excited to play UCF than Auburn was last year. No McKenzie Milton is unfortunate, but Darriel Mack Jr. showed he’s no slouch with six total touchdowns in the AAC championship game. His dual threat ability against LSU’s defense—which will be without Greedy Williams but will have safety Grant Delpit and hopefully linebacker Devin White—should be fascinating to watch. This one is a great start to a fun day of football.

Sports Illustrated