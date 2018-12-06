Sports Illustrated gives the Fiesta Bowl top billing

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The New Year’s Day bowl game between No. 11 LSU and No. 8 UCF is must-see TV, according to Sports Illustrated.
The Fiesta Bowl gets the No. 1 bowl ranking by SI’s Bowl Watchability Rankings: Which Games Can You Absolutely Not Miss?
UCF is 12-0 this season and have won 25 games in a row.
Last season the Knights declared themselves the 2018 National Champions after beating Auburn, 34-27, in the Peach Bowl.
Kickoff for the Playstation Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day is set for noon.
