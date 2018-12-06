Sports Illustrated gives the Fiesta Bowl top billing

By Kirk Michelet | December 6, 2018 at 12:49 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 12:49 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The New Year’s Day bowl game between No. 11 LSU and No. 8 UCF is must-see TV, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Fiesta Bowl gets the No. 1 bowl ranking by SI’s Bowl Watchability Rankings: Which Games Can You Absolutely Not Miss?

The Knights will be fired up to once again prove they can hang with the big boys in the SEC, and LSU figures to be more excited to play UCF than Auburn was last year. No McKenzie Milton is unfortunate, but Darriel Mack Jr. showed he’s no slouch with six total touchdowns in the AAC championship game. His dual threat ability against LSU’s defense—which will be without Greedy Williams but will have safety Grant Delpit and hopefully linebacker Devin White—should be fascinating to watch. This one is a great start to a fun day of football.
UCF is 12-0 this season and have won 25 games in a row.

Last season the Knights declared themselves the 2018 National Champions after beating Auburn, 34-27, in the Peach Bowl.

Kickoff for the Playstation Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day is set for noon.

