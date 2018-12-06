Spiked Hot Chocolate Barataria Bay

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 4 servings
Comment: The holidays have arrived, and December brings parties and gatherings of all kinds. At your next get-together, why not make this delicious, spiked hot chocolate? This beverage was inspired by Jean Lafitte and his pirates stealing chocolate and candy in Barataria Bay. Complete with peppermint schnapps and rum, your friends and family will be asking for this recipe, no doubt.
Ingredients:
4 ounces dark rum
2 ounces peppermint schnapps
¼ cup cocoa powder
4 ounces milk chocolate chips
4 ounces bittersweet chocolate chips
1 tbsp sugar
pinch kosher salt
3 cups whole milk
whipped cream for garnish
4 sprigs mint leaves for garnish
Method:
In a medium saucepan, combine cocoa, sugar, and salt over medium heat. Stir in milk, milk chocolate, and bittersweet chocolate chips. Heat until chocolate is melted and mixture is hot, stirring constantly.
Gently whisk to incorporate. Add dark rum and peppermint schnapps, stirring to combine.
Divide mixture evenly among Irish coffee glasses and top with whipped cream and mint.
