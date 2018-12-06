Sen. Kennedy: ‘It would be downright stupid to shut down the government’

(WAFB) - The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has been extended yet again.
Senator John Kennedy, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, voted in favor of extending the program through Dec. 21. The extension is a temporary measure to prevent a partial government shutdown and gives Congress more time to find a long-term solution.
Kennedy hopes the extension will give the House more time to vote on his six-month re-authorization legislation passed in the Senate last week.
“It would be downright stupid to shut down the government. I’m willing to work all day, all night, and weekends to ensure that the government is fully funded and that families in Louisiana can receive flood insurance. We have several federal departments and agencies that still need funding, and we need to be smart about the appropriations process. I think these two weeks will give us time to settle on fair and effective legislation to keep the lights on,” Kennedy said.
