Police searching for missing senior

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Officers with the Shreveport Police Department are combing the city to look for a man who went missing from his apartment.
According to police, John K. Nelson, 71, of the 2000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport, went missing. Officers believe he walked away from his apartment at approximately 10:00 Tuesday morning. He was reported missing Wednesday evening.
The last time anyone heard from him was on the phone just after noon on Wednesday.
A news release stated that officers are concerned about Nelson's welfare because he has a medical condition. He may be confused or lost.
Nelson was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jacket, dark jeans and he was carrying a blanket.
His is 5'7" tall and weighs 180 pounds.
If you see Nelson or know where he is, call Shreveport police at 318-673-2583.
