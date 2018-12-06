Pennington Foundation pledges $2M match gift to BRG

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General (BRG) Foundation announced Thursday a $2 million match gift for BRG’s Pennington Cancer Center from The Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation. It could be the largest gift in BRG’s history.
With the gift, the Pennington Foundation is also issuing a challenge, saying for every dollar donated to the Pennington Cancer Center (up to $1 million), they will donate $2, for a total impact of $3 million.
When it opened in 1987, the Pennington Cancer Center became the first accredited cancer program in Baton Rouge. In 2006, it was named after the Pennington family after they made a generous donation, allowing BRG to be the first in the country to purchase the Artiste linear accelerator, the most advanced treatment option at the time, to increase high quality cancer care.
“It’s been more than ten years since my family and I helped celebrate the opening of the Pennington Cancer Center, and our continued support is founded on the belief that people shouldn’t have to leave home to get the very best care. I’m honored to be able to support BRG’s cancer program and ensure the latest technology is available for patients in the Baton Rouge area,” said Paula de la Bretonne.
The money donated will help fund new equipment for the cancer center, including a new PET CT scanner for the most advanced diagnostic imaging, another linear accelerator for life-saving radiation treatment, new Savi Scout technology to make lumpectomies more successful, and a biopsy table for minimally invasive procedures. BRG’s Cancer Center is the only facility in the area with three linear accelerators, offering treatment in on Bluebonnet Boulevard, Mid City, and Zachary.
“Paula and her family have been instrumental in the growth and success of our cancer program. Her family’s generosity has allowed us to remain at the forefront of cancer treatments, caring for tens of thousands of cancer patients across the Baton Rouge area,” said BRG President and CEO Edgardo Tenreiro.
