Pelicans win big at home over the Mavericks, 132-106

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans record evened up at .500, after beating up on the Mavericks at home, 132-106.
Julius Randle and Anthony Davis led the Pelicans (13-13) with 27 points a piece. Davis had a career-high nine assists to go along with five blocks, and four rebounds.
“Well, I thought we started the game with a lot of energy. I thought Julius (Randle) had a lot of energy. We moved the basketball. We got out and ran. We did everything that we had to do to try and replicate what we did earlier in the season and I thought we did a good job with that,” said Alvin Gentry.
E’Twaun Moore came off the bench to score 17 points for New Orleans. Solomon Hill started in Moore’s place.
“I thought it would be good and he would give us another ball-handler and another scorer off the bench, and I thought it worked
out great. I thought Solomon Hill did a good job as a starter. I thought he was solid." said Gentry.
Pelicans finish their three-game home stand on Friday against Memphis.
