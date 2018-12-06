Over $63 million in loans mostly aimed at water programs in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced Thursday that the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development awarded 14 grants and loans to Louisiana communities. The awards include $20 million in grants to support water and environmental programs in Louisiana.
“These grants and loans are investments into communities across Louisiana,” said Sen. Kennedy. “Mostly aimed at water programs, these investments help revitalize and protect our small towns that contribute to our economy and the character of the state.”
- Ascension Parish received a $7,861,000 grant and a $9,678,000 loan.
- The Town of Gibsland received a $1,991,000 grant and a $2,529,000 loan.
- East Columbia Water District received a $150,000 grant and a $3,129,000 loan.
- West Grant Water Association received a $337,000 loan.
- Village of North Hodge received a $114,000 grant and a $141,000 loan.
- Town of Coushatta received a $4,174,000 loan.
- Randolph Water Systems Inc. received a $8,000 grant and a $142,000 loan.
- Hudson Gaars Mill Water System Inc. received a $826,000 grant and $976,000 loan.
- Town of Haughton received a $2,971,000 grant and a $6,849,000 loan.
- Black Water Inc. received a $495,000 grant and a $3,205,000 loan.
- Village of Hodge received a $543,000 grant and $1,543,000 loan.
- Belah-Fellowship Water System Inc. received a $4,068,000 loan.
- Town of Melville received a $3,224,000 grant and $1,166,000 loan.
- Consolidated Waterworks #13 of West Feliciana received a $1,907,000 grant and a $5,825,000 loan.
