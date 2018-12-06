NOPD: Person of interest sought in rapper Young Greatness killing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for a person of interest in the October fatal shooting of Theodore Jones, also known as Young Greatness, a New Orleans-born rapper.
Jones, 34, was killed on Oct. 29 in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Detectives identified Brett Scipio, 35, as a “person of interest" Wednesday (Dec. 5) and would like to speak with him, according to an NOPD news release.
As of Wednesday evening, police said Scipio is not currently a suspect or wanted in connection to the killing.
Jones is remembered as a talented, ambitious and strong-willed, family members told FOX 8 at a vigil held the day after he died. His aunt, Wendy Petty, said Jones' dream was music and it was a dream he lived by. His most well-known song is the 2015 hit “Moolah.”
He left behind two children.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brett Scipio or with additional information on the homicide is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.