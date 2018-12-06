Man falls victim to dating website scam with explicit photo

Matt says he wanted to be a gentleman and take her out for dinner, but she asked for his address instead, which he provided. “She never shows up. Me, I’m just thinking that it’s just another date that doesn’t show. It’s happened before and it all happened again, no big deal and I move on with my evening. The next day, I get a phone call from a gentleman,” said Matt. The person on the phone said the young girl was a minor. Matt provided WAFB the voicemail he received.