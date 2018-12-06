La. Department of Public Safety and Corrections welcomes 24 new graduates

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections welcomed 24 new probation and parole officers on Thursday.
The new officers took the oath of office during a ceremony at the Louisiana State Police Training Auditorium in Baton Rouge.
Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James M. Le Blanc, Probation and Parole Director Pete Fremin, Honorable Judge Juan Pickett, 32nd Judicial District attended the ceremony.
“These new officers will play a critical role in Louisiana’s criminal justice system, supervising offenders and helping them successfully reintegrate into society. They are becoming officers during an historical time for the State and our Department, as Louisiana implements the recently passed criminal justice reforms,” Le Blanc.
The new officers will work in districts across Louisiana.
Several cadets were recognized for their excellence in various areas.
Carlee Newman of the Covington District received the Academic Award, David Taylor of the Amite District received the Top Gun award, and Veronica Miller of the Jefferson District earned the Physical Fitness award.
Miller of the Jefferson Parish District was also recognized as the Distinguished Honor Graduate from Academy 40. Ramone Beck of the Monroe District received the Bill Corkern Award for always giving 100 percent.
DPS&C’s P.O.S.T. certified Probation and Parole officers supervise 63,000 individuals on probation and/or parole across the state, emphasizing public safety while also helping the individual access resources that will aid in his/her efforts to become a productive member of society rather than a tax burden.
Probation and Parole officers also routinely assist local, state and federal authorities with investigations and information, including the crime prevention initiatives in Baton Rouge and New Orleans as well as various law enforcement task forces.
The following is list of Probation and Parole P.O.S.T Academy Class #40 graduates:
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.