Kentwood Kangaroos aiming for 9th state championship

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Kentwood Kanagroos are aiming for their 9th state championship in school history.
The Kanagroos take on No. 1 seed Oak Grove Thursday at noon in the Class 1A State Championship game.
Jonathan Foster is in his fifth year as head coach - his 14th overall at Kentwood.
“Whenever you win a championship, it’s more than just for your players. First it starts off with your seniors then it’s for your community, your school, your area, your parish and just everybody takes pride in it, everybody wants to be the best so we gotta come out here and fight. They not gonna give it to us. Hopefully we can come out here tomorrow, execute, win first downs, hopefully we’ll be successful in the game.” Foster said.
