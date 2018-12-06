Kentwood claims 1A crown

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - Kentwood’s defense held No.1 seed Oak Grove, which averaged more than 40 points a game, to just one offensive touchdown and rolled to the LHSAA Class 1A title 40-21 Thursday afternoon in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Tigers scored on a pick six on the game’s first play, but the Kangaroos offense scored four first half touchdowns behind Most Outstanding Player quarterback Terrell Hookfin, junior who bounced back from that turnover for a 26-14 lead.
