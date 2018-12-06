HEARTWARMING: First responders sing to terminally ill child in Slidell

Earlier today, the Slidell Police Department was contacted about a heartbreaking, yet heartwarming story. A 5-year-old Slidell boy, Mason Perez, was put on hospice yesterday due to a losing fight with brain cancer. Mason LOVED first responders, particularly the light and sirens. This evening, Slidell Police partnered with other first responders from St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, and with Christmas Carolers in front of young Mason’s house. The video speaks for itself. We were told that Mason had been sleeping all day, but when we started singing Christmas carols and turned on all of the lights, he started to wake up and was listening to us. All of Slidell PD is praying for young Mason. May God bless you and your family.