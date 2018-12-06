Hammond man wanted in fatal Chloe Dr. shooting

HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in Hammond.
The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Department is searching for Christopher Orlando Bell Sr., 36, of Hammond, in connection to the shooting.
The shooting happened at 11:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5 on Chloe Drive in Hammond. A gunshot wound claimed the life of Treyon Garner, 22, of Hammond.
Bell is described as a black male, bald, approximately 6-foot tall and 195 pounds. Bell has multiple tattoos and was last seen wearing grey pants, a black sweatshirt, and black shoes. He is believed to still be in possession of a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Deputies say the motive appears to be domestic in nature.
Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.
