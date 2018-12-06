Former APSO deputy arrested for smuggling cell phone into jail

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A former deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 5 for malfeasance in office and smuggling a cell phone into the parish jail.
According to Sheriff Jeff Wiley, an investigation began in late October after information was received that then-Deputy James Breaux smuggled a cell phone into the Ascension Parish Jail. The investigation concluded Wednesday.
Breaux was employed by the sheriff’s office as a corrections officer since June 2018. He was immediately terminated.
“We believe that the community deserves to know when a member of this agency has been charged with a crime and that this community deserves transparency and accountability,” said Sheriff Wiley. “Further, this type of criminal behavior compromises the safety and security of the Ascension Parish Jail. This deputy will be held accountable in a court of law.”
Breaux was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and released on a $5,000 bond set by Judge Kliebert.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.