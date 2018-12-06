FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Washout expected Saturday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
HIGHLIGHTS
Saturday continues to look like a near washout across the WAFB area with widespread 1” to 3” rain totals.
DETAILS
Clouds moved over Louisiana Thursday and they are likely to stay with us through the evening, overnight, and through Friday too. With that cloud deck serving as a “blanket,” the region will stay considerably warmer overnight and into Friday morning, with lows only dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s for the Capital region.
The First Alert Forecast includes spotty light showers through the day on Friday, with afternoon highs reaching the mid 60s under the clouds. Rain chances will begin climbing during Friday evening, with rain likely for Saturday. We don’t anticipate much in the way of severe weather Saturday, but a few rumbles of thunder during the day can’t be ruled out. Widespread rains will dominate the daylight hours, arriving in the morning and extending into the evening, with the heaviest rains most likely from around midday into the mid to late afternoon. Don’t be surprised if much, possibly all, of the WAFB area is placed under a flash flood watch Saturday.
While a few showers could linger into early Sunday, cooler and drier air will filter into the region during the day, with slow clearing expected by Sunday afternoon and evening. It stays dry through Wednesday, with morning lows in the 30s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. In fact, some WAFB neighborhoods could get a brief, light freeze Tuesday morning.
Scattered rains are currently on the forecast board for next Thursday and Friday as another frontal system slides through the region from west to east, but that should set the stage for a cool and dry weekend (Dec. 15 and 16).
