FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Washout expected Saturday

The First Alert Forecast includes spotty light showers through the day on Friday, with afternoon highs reaching the mid 60s under the clouds. Rain chances will begin climbing during Friday evening, with rain likely for Saturday. We don’t anticipate much in the way of severe weather Saturday, but a few rumbles of thunder during the day can’t be ruled out. Widespread rains will dominate the daylight hours, arriving in the morning and extending into the evening, with the heaviest rains most likely from around midday into the mid to late afternoon. Don’t be surprised if much, possibly all, of the WAFB area is placed under a flash flood watch Saturday.