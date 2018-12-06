FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very wet Saturday, not severe

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It was a cold December morning – our temperature officially dropped to 36° (the normal low for early December is 44°). And, of late morning/early afternoon, we’re under a sun/cloud mix, it will be dry but cool – a high temperature later in the day topping out in the lower 60°s.
Overnight, increasing cloud cover so not as cold as it has been the past couple of nights - we’ll stay in the mid/upper 40°s; tomorrow, still only limited activity during the day on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar - a high Friday of 65°.
Friday night will mark the beginning of the return of wet weather to our viewing area.
Be prepared for a very wet Saturday, our models are indicating potential rainfall totals in the range of 2” – 3”, but severe weather (at this point) doesn’t appear to be an overall threat.
