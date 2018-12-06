FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Grab the coat, leave the umbrella

By Diane Deaton | December 6, 2018 at 4:26 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 4:26 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We’re starting off – once again – with temperatures in the mid/upper 30°s.

Grab your coat but you can leave the umbrella home, for the time being. Sunny skies this morning, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with light SE winds.

A bit warmer, a high in the lower 60°s overnight. More clouds – not as cold, our low stays in the upper 40°s.

Limited activity early Friday on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar – mostly cloudy during the day, scattered showers late – a high tomorrow of 65°.

