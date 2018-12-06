Ecuador: Enough UK guarantees for Assange to leave embassy

FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno delivers his first, annual state-of-the-nation address inside the National Assembly in Quito, Ecuador. Moreno said in a radio interview Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, that Britain has provided sufficient guarantees for Assange to leave his government’s embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder has been living under asylum since 2012. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa, File) (Dolores Ochoa)