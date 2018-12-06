Christmas parades cancelled due to high chance of rain Saturday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Strong chances of storms on Saturday have caused some local Christmas parades to make some changes.
The South Baton Rouge Christmas Parade has been postponed. It’ll join forces with the Good News Parade and roll next Saturday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. In Livingston Parish, the Denham Springs Christmas Parade is also cancelled. We’re still waiting to get an official decision from the Kiwanis Christmas Parade in downtown Baton Rouge. Once we get that decision, we’ll update this story.
