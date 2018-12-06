Caddo Sheriff to give update on case involving couple burned in car

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator will hold a news conference on Thursday to discuss criminal justice and give an update on specifics in the murder of a couple found in a burning car in November.
The bodies of Kelly Jose, 43, and Heather Jose, 33, were found in a burning car on Penick Street in Shreveport on November 9. Police believed the pair had given a ride to a man earlier in the evening.
Dewayne Willie Watkins, 34, has been charged in connection of the Jose’s deaths. Watkins was taken into custody following a nearly six hour standoff inside a home in Penick Street. According to SPD, Watkins was trying to escape by burrowing through the floor of the home.
