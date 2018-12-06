Baton Rouge General presents ‘bigger and brighter Holiday Lights display’

Information provided by Baton Rouge General
BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge General (BRG) invites community members to visit Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General, a light display on BRG’s campus at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue. Now through December 31, the lawn in front of the hospital is transformed into a twinkling, singing and musically synchronized lights display.
“Everything you enjoyed about last year’s display is back, plus we’ve added new elements to make it bigger and brighter,” said BRG President and CEO Edgardo Tenreiro. “Whether you’re passing by or strolling through, Holiday Lights is our way of spreading a little holiday cheer to the community. And the free family night events give families a safe, convenient spot to celebrate the season.”
There are two ways to experience the Holiday Lights display.
Nightly, Nov. 17-Dec. 31, sundown to sunrise
Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General is open to the public through the end of the year, featuring:
- Walking path through 12-foot Christmas ornament, leading to a 40-foot mega tree and two 25-foot trees that are synchronized to music
- Eight singing trees
- More than 100,000 lights, including candy canes, snowmen and gingerbread people
- New 9-foot Cajun alligator light display
Public Family Nights, Dec. 6 and 13, 6-8 p.m.
As nearly 15,000 people experienced in its inaugural year, BRG will host two public Family Nights, scheduled for Dec. 6 and 13. In addition to the synchronized light display, the community is invited to enjoy:
- Five tons of real snow
- Photos with Santa
- Free hot chocolate and cookies from Community Coffee and Rouses
- New – live band (United We Jam)
- New - local food trucks with food for purchase
There is no cost of admission for Holiday Lights, and parking is available on-site. For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/BRGLights/.