Bowling with Pride in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - To maintain its family friendly persona and exclusivity to all members of the Baton Rouge LGBT it is holding its 3rd year of Bowling with Pride. Circle Bowl will host the event on Thursday, December 13, 2018 from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. for an evening of family, friendly fun.
You can purchase your tickets in advance online at www.BRPride.org. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased upon arrival. Tickets include the following: three hours of bowling, a pair of bowling shoes, a bowling ball, a refillable drink and two slices of pizza. In addition, food and beverages are available for purchase as well. A non profit organization, Baton Rouge Pride’s mission is to provide a safe family environment for the local people of Baton Rouge.
All proceeds of Bowling With Pride are used to keep Baton Rouge Pride Fest free to the community.
