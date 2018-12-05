WANTED: Adrenaline junkies of all ages for adventurous fitness experience

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge has plenty of heart-pumping fitness opportunities but only one community park will take your racing heart to extreme heights.
PERKINS ROAD EXTREME SPORTS PARK
- Perkins Road Community Park
- 7122 Perkins Road
BREC Extreme Sports Park at Perkins Road Community Park offers a variety of unique fitness adventures including a 35-feet rock-climbing wall and an adrenaline inducing, high-speed race on the BMX sanctioned dirt track.
“Extreme sports is something other than your traditional sports,” said Jason Hoggatt, extreme sports facility supervisor. “I’ve even coined the term alternative sports because it’s things that are not the norm.”
BREC Extreme Sports Department offers classes for people of all ages.
“I tell people that it’s ages zero to 99,” said Hoggatt. “Don’t worry about the skill level. The first day you may get three feet. The next day you may get 35 feet," he said referencing the climbing boulder.
Each side of the rock wall is a different level, allowing you to climb to new heights with each lesson.
ROCK CLIMBING
- 35 ft. rock climbing boulder
- AGES: 9 and up
- COSTS: $5 for day pass; $4 for harness; $2 for shoe rental (but sneakers are fine)
- MONDAYS: members only (member pass is $20/month)
- WEDNESDAYS & FRIDAYS: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- SATURDAYS: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- SUNDAYS: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Rock climbing classes are available by appointment only. They cost $15 per person and are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. To pre-register for a class, call 225-766-9039.
“We can do classes one on one or we can do it as a group," said Hoggatt.
There are also classes available for anyone interested in ramping up their fitness with BMX.
The BMX track at the BREC Extreme Sports Park is the only one in Baton Rouge and the only one within an hour and a half radius.
BMX AND BIKING
- First time is free
- $4 for the bike, $2 for the helmet (or bring your own bike)
- USABMX sanctioned races every Sunday evening (weather permitting)
The track is designed for 20 inch bikes but mountain bikes are also allowed. 10 speed bikes are not allowed.
“We’ll look over it and make sure that it’s adequate for the dirt track,” said Hoggatt.
BREC is hosting two intermediate BMX clinics in December. Registration is open now or you can sign-up the day of the clinic.
BMX CLINICS
- December 8 & December 22
- 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- $25 per clinic
- No training wheels, must be able to ride without assistance
- CONTACT: xsports@brec.org
BREC also has a racing league that just wrapped up for the season. They plan to open the league up again soon.
“What we did was a three-hour clinic every Sunday and the first half of the clinic was instruction, and the last half was races, so they were taught how to race. Then we ended it with a big pizza party and awards."
BREX Extreme Sports Park also has a velodrome, a fixed-gear bike track, which is one of only 16 in the country.
VELODROME
- Fixed-gear bike track
- 333 meter, oval track
- One of only 16 in the country
“By fixed-track I mean you are constantly pedaling. There is no brake. There is no stopping with just back-heeling it,” said Hoggatt.
Cyclists can reach up to 35 miles per hour during competition. Velodrome racing is currently in season. Participants meet every Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
“A lot of the things we do out here are come as you please."
That includes the 30,000 square feet concrete skatepark that accommodates skateboards and bicycles, scooters, inline skates and roller skates.
“It kind of caters to every discipline. We have street elements and we have bowls for the people who like to get in the swimming pools and do that.”
SKATEPARK
- 30,000 square feet concrete
- Biggest skatepark in the state
- Unsupervised area
- Ride at your own risk
“Skateboarding has grown a lot since the 80s, Back to theFuture. Now you’ve got people here all day every day skating and different disciplines. Same thing with BMX.,” said Hoggatt.
BREC also calls it great place to learn how to skate. There is a beginner’s area allowing you to learn to skate at the skatepark with all the amenities that it has to offer.
“If you bring a small child you want to make sure that they’re padded up safe and you’ve got to keep an eye on them.”
The skatepark is free and open to the public from sunrise to sunset without any registration or waiver. However, you are required to sign a waiver for both the rock wall and the BMX track.
To book a birthday party or corporate event at BREC Extreme’s Sports Park, call 225-766-9039.
