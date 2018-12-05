WANTED: 4 accused of shoplifting from Watson Walmart

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for four people accused of stealing merchandise from the Watson Walmart.
Officials with LPSO say during the early morning hours of Nov. 20, four unidentified people (two men and two women) entered the store, then split up. The women reportedly walked out of the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise without paying. The two men left the store shortly thereafter. All four got in the same vehicle and left the parking lot of the store.
The vehicle is described as a red or maroon colored 4-door SUV.
Anyone with information should contact LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
