Sheriff’s deputy shot during attempted carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An off duty sergeant with the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office was shot during an attempted carjacking Tuesday night in New Orleans East.
The incident happened in the 7800 block of Brevard Street.
People who live in the New Orleans East neighborhood say they heard gunshots and then heard screaming in the street.
The man screaming was an off duty sergeant with the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says Sgt. Delaney Jordan was shot during an attempted carjacking last night around 11:30 p.m.
According to neighbors, Jordan was visiting his mother when the incident happened.
Surveillance video obtained from the scene shows how the incident unfolded.
Police say Jordan was sitting in his car outside of the home when the video shows a car pull up alongside him and approach the driver's side.
Police say the gunman was wearing a black ski mask.
Neighbors say Sgt. Jordan told them the gunman tried to carjack him. He says when he got out of the car, the gunman started shooting. One of Jordan's family members says he was struck in the chest before the gunman jumped back into the vehicle and sped away.
The attempted carjacking and shooting really upset people in the neighborhood and they say it was senseless.
"We just don't condone that type of thing at all," says Allen Parker. "These people are good people. The young man grew up and made a life for himself and comes home to visit his mom and now all of a sudden he struggling for his life and that's sad."
Sheriff Marlon Gusman released a statement saying, "Violence in our community touches everyone including members of our law-enforcement community. I have directed our investigative unit to provide whatever assistance it can to the NOPD as they work to apprehend those involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sgt. Jordan and his family for a quick recovery."
Police are still searching for the suspects. If you know anything, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
