Search of Morgan City home yields drugs, counterfeit money; woman arrested

MORGAN CITY, LA (WAFB) - A Morgan City woman is behind bars after officials discovered numerous drugs and counterfeit bills at her home.
Authorities with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office say narcotics deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Egle Street and seized drugs, drug paraphernalia, and counterfeit money.
Crystal Thompson, 40, was arrested Dec. 3 as a result of the search. She’s charged as follows:
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of schedule III narcotics (buprenorphine and naloxone)
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (MDMA)
- Monetary instrument abuse
- Possession of schedule II narcotics (cocaine)
Detectives say Thompson had an active warrant out for her arrest at the time of the search. Officials say the drugs seized have an approximate street value of more than $3,600. A total of $830 in counterfeit money was also seized.
Thompson was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, where her bond was set at $150,500.
