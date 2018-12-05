Police looking for man accused of robbing 2 food marts at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are currently searching for a man who allegedly robbed two food marts.
The businesses hit are Brother’s Food Mart, located at 9410 Greenwell Springs Rd., and City Town Food Mart, located at 2564 N Sherwood Forest Dr. Both robberies happened on Nov. 18, police say.
According to the report, the man entered the two stores armed with a handgun and demanded money from employees. He had on a red ski mask covering his face. Police say the man was last seen fleeing the businesses on foot.
Anyone with information should call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
